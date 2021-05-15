Darren E. Bryant is the youngest Black mayor in Illinois state history

Darren E. Bryant, the newest mayor of Robbins, Illinois, holds the distinction of being the youngest Black mayor in state history at 29 years old. On May 12, 2021, Bryant was sworn in to his new position. Robbins is located about 20 minutes from Chicago, is a community focused on family. Bryant’s family is one rooted in the idea of being of service. Bryant spoke to rolling out about leadership, the love for his community and the challenges he will address as mayor.

What do you love about Robbins?

The people. I love the people. They are family-oriented. We have a rich history and a camaraderie that will allow us to build off of one another and truly unite together.

What does Robbins become under your leadership?

It becomes a town with a vision, a town with a future and a clearer direction.

What would you say are some of the biggest challenges and how will you address them?

Commercial-industrial development: We have to sit down with the planning and zoning committee to rezone and establish a business TIF district in our community and opportunity zones.

Residential development: We are going to establish a housing program in which the municipality invests in real estate and buyback private home lots that will create jobs for developers, construction and electricians.

Financial development: We are going to continue to offer financial empowerment courses, credit repair, mortgage understanding, and other tips for creating wealth to build our citizens and offer them jobs.

Educational development: I’m a teacher. I teach at the local community high school district. We must have a Robbins resource center that will offer trade programs and cosmetology school.

What will be one of the first steps you will take as mayor of Robbins?

Examining the financial standings within the village, you have to get the money right before we can properly plan. We want to establish fiscal accountability, organization, and unify the people.

