LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson to be honored by an HBCU

Spelman College will name its performing arts center after actors LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson. Richardson Jackson is an alumna of Spelman and she and the Django Unchained star donated an undisclosed amount to the school for the center’s renovation project, which is expected to be completed by 2023. The building was previously named the Baldwin Burroughs Theatre.

Samuel and LaTanya met while she attended Spelman and he attended Morehouse College and both were also members of the Morehouse Spelman Players in the 1970s. The Spelman alumna graduated in 1974 and served on the college’s board from 1998 to 2006.

“The benevolence of God placed me, Sam and our daughter Zoe inside a miracle which out of great gratitude, we work hard to share. Sam and I are invested in the success of Spelman because Spelman first invested so much in us,” Richardson Jackson told WSB-TV 2 News in Atlanta in a statement.

