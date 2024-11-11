The Rock adds his name to GQ magazine’s prestigious honor list

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson joins an elite roster of entertainers including Tom Cruise, Will Smith and Denzel Washington as GQ magazine‘s “Entertainer of the Year” in its annual “Men of the Year” issue released Nov. 11, 2024.

Johnson becomes the first former professional wrestler to receive the honor, which has recognized entertainment industry titans since 1998. Previous recipients include Leonardo DiCaprio (2023), Brad Pitt (2022) and Samuel L. Jackson (2021).

In an extensive profile at his Virginia farm, the 52-year-old actor discussed his evolution from WWE superstar to Hollywood leading man with journalist Zach Baron. His path differs notably from past honorees, having transitioned from sports entertainment to become one of cinema’s highest-grossing stars.

“I had this conceit and I idealized what my career should be. Audience first. Let’s take care of the audience first,” Johnson told GQ, echoing sentiments shared by previous recipients about connecting with viewers.

The honor arrives during a milestone year that saw Johnson return to professional wrestling, competing in his first full match in 11 years at WrestleMania XL. He played a significant role in the storyline between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, marking a celebrated return to his roots.

Johnson’s latest film “Red One” faced production challenges, with reports of tardiness and on-set behavior issues. While Johnson dismissed many claims as “b———-,” he acknowledged arriving late on occasion.

Co-star Chris Evans, himself a 2020 GQ honoree, defended Johnson’s professionalism, highlighting his generosity during filming. Evans described how Johnson elevated weekly crew raffles by increasing prize pools, once reaching $50,000.

The actor’s selection recognizes his unique ability to maintain mainstream appeal across multiple entertainment platforms. His versatility mirrors past recipients like Jamie Foxx and Justin Timberlake, who successfully navigated different aspects of entertainment.

The complete profile appears in GQ‘s December issue, chronicling Johnson’s journey alongside previous Entertainers of the Year who shaped modern entertainment.