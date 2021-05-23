XXXTentacion’s brother and mother continue to battle over estate

Corey Pack, the half-brother of late rapper XXXTentacion, has filed a lawsuit against the 17 creator’s mother Cleopatra Bernard and has accused her of hiding money through various shell companies. Bernard was appointed to oversee XXXTentacion’s estate and his Bad Vibes Forever label, while Pack was designated as one of the beneficiaries. Pack and another brother both had a 25 percent interest in the estate, while Bernard had a 50 percent interest, the complaint said.

Pack’s lawyer, Robert Stok, told NBC Miami that the latest “fraudulent transfer complaint seeks to recover assets being transferred from the probate estate by XXX’s mother, Cleo Bernard, in order to deprive our client Corey Pack, of a recovery, if he’s successful in his efforts to secure his inheritance rights, either under his late brother’s trust or will.”

In the legal filing, Bernard is also accused of attempting to “further defraud, delay, hinder and frustrate” XXX’s half-brother and his ability to “recover the beneficial interest in such assets.” Pack is suing for monetary damages of $30,000, along with legal fees, interest, and his fair share of the estate.

This isn’t the first lawsuit he’s filed against Bernard and the estate either. Pack sued Bernard and others last summer, seeking what he claims is his fair share of an estate he then valued at more than $50 million. XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Onfroy, was murdered in 2018 during a robbery while he sat inside his car outside of a motorcycle dealership in his native Florida.

In related news, the “Sad!” rapper’s estate released a series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) earlier this month containing five tracks that have never been commercially released, as well as never-before-seen footage from his only tour.

“Although they were all big on SoundCloud, we never had the opportunity to monetize them or bring them off-platform. Some of these songs aren’t even on his SoundCloud page anymore. There are just the remnants of them being reposted. These were the songs that built his career and led up to the explosion he had,” XXX’s former manager Solomon “Sounds” Sobande told Rolling Stone.

These new NFTs will also add more value to the estate.