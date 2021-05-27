Michelle Williams lets fans listen to Destiny’s Child’s IG reunion (video)

Singer Michelle Williams posted audio from the Destiny’s Child group chat with Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland on Wednesday, May 26.

In three Instagram posts, the singers broach a lot of topics, including the book that covers Williams’ well-known mental health challenges, Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Changed My Life–and Can Save Yours.

On the first IG post, Beyoncé expressed elation over Williams’s new book.

“We’re so proud of you, Mimi! You are so inspirational for both of us and we just love watching you become exactly who you are [and letting] the world see your impact and your wisdom and your beautiful advice and your discernment and we’re just so proud of you.”

Williams added she “was feeling a lot of pressure” to finish the book, which was released earlier this month. Kelly Rowland then jumps in to offer her empathy and support, telling Michelle:

“Yeah, it feels like you’re releasing music, because it’s like ‘are people going to like it? Is it gonna do well the first week?’ all of those things–but you over that now. You giving birth!”

In the second IG clip, the women discuss the concept of checking in on close friends, particularly during the pandemic.

“How often we’re saying ‘hey, just checking in!’ We’ve been saying that for a long, long time–‘just checking in! just checking in!’ And I think the pandemic has made it have to be intentional, like ‘yo, I’m just checking in’ because we’ve [all] been checking out,” Williams said.

This reignites fans’ hopes of a Destiny’s Child reunion album.

Below, Williams spoke on the “Kelly Clarkson Show” about the prospects of making new music as Destiny’s Child.