Raven-Symoné shares her weight-loss journey

Raven-Symoné has dropped 28 pounds.

The “That’s So Raven” star shared her incredible weight loss news in a video posted on Instagram.

While on a car journey with her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday, she told fans: “Pounds down, pounds down. Check out the chin.

“You see that chin? If you all watch ‘Raven’s Home’ literally right now, and then come on this live and see this joint, I got a whole different face going on. It’s a whole pounds down journey.

“Just so you guys know, I am 28-pounds down. I lost a s— ton of weight.”

Her spouse told her: “You’re incredible, honey. You’re doing so good.”

The 35-year-old star added: “Right now I’m doing a 48-hour fast, so we’re on that journey right now.”

Meanwhile, the couple — who tied the knot in June last year — recently revealed they are thinking about starting a family together.

