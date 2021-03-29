Raven-Symoné to help redesign homes on new HGTV series

Raven-Symoné has thrilled us on the television screen for years with her comedic acting skills as she worked her way up through the ranks from being a Cosby kid to a Disney powerhouse to giving her opinions on talk shows like “The View.”

Now the former child star is taking her talents to HGTV. Raven-Symoné will host a reworking of TLC’s classic series “What Not to Wear.” Tentatively titled “What Not to Design,” the series will “overhaul home design disasters” and will also feature designer Nina Ferrer and craftsman James Worsham.

“Style mistakes are not confined to clothing. Bad design prevents people from living well and truly enjoying their homes. We’re going to give families a clean slate and show them how to style their new space and apply the ‘to-do’ and ‘not to-do’ list to the rest of the house,” announced Raven-Symoné in a statement to Deadline.

“What Not to Design” will reportedly feature “homes with outdated, over-the-top decor to ones with out-of-control memorabilia collections.” The hosts will meet up with families and lead a style intervention to salvage a few home mishaps.

While the premiere date has yet to be announced, Raven-Symoné and her team will also survey what items to keep, toss and sell online to maximize the budget before the rooms are given complete makeovers.

Raven-Symoné’s “Raven’s Home,” the reboot of her popular teen series from the early 2000s “That’s So Raven,” was recently canceled by Disney this year after four seasons. From the looks of things, it didn’t take long for the actress to bounce back either after Hollywood went on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During her downtime, Raven-Symoné also went back to her musical roots as well. She released the eclectic mini-EP project Stripped Down comprised of poetry, rapping, singing and jazz last June and the singles “Serah” and “Spacetruck” soon followed.

