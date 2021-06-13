Drake argues with referees at Bronny James’ high school game (video)

Drake is a sports zealot who is prone to attention-grabbing histrionics and over-dramatizations at basketball games.

Aubry Drake Graham, 34, was at his theatrical best when he and his BFF LeBron James attended the NBA superstar’s son’s basketball game in suburban Los Angeles on Friday evening, June 11, 2021.

Bronny James made his sophomore season debut for Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California, a 33-mile drive north of where his famous father plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. The talented son’s game against Corona Centennial High School comes months after he ripped his meniscus ligament in his knee, requiring surgery to repair.

In a video that went viral over the weekend, it didn’t take long for the record-breaking rapping and singing icon to mix it up with a game ref.

The unidentified referee – who is likely accustomed to having famous parents and attendees chew his ear off as Sierra Canyon is a national powerhouse – seemed unfazed by Drake’s antics. Actually, the ref even quietly entertained Drake’s argument.

Drake and King James have been tight since 2009, Revolt TV notes, after Drake collaborated with Eminem, Kanye West and Lil Wayne on the hit “Forever” that went on LeBron’s More Than a Game documentary soundtrack.

That tight bond, however, was insufficient to buoy Bronny James’ squad. Sierra Canyon lost 80-72.

Check out the quick exchange between Drake and the ref below.