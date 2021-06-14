Bill Maher rips Kevin Hart for White privilege comment (video)

Comedians Kevin Hart and Bill Maher of HBO’s “Real Time” fame had an intense back and forth over the airwaves after the Think Like a Man star said America is witnessing “White privilege at an all-time high.”

Hart, 41, shared those thoughts with The New York Times, which Maher dismissed as “ridiculous” on the latest episode of his show.

“… There’s a recurrent theme on the far-left that things have never been worse. Kevin Hart expressed a view many hold when he told The New York Times, ‘You’re witnessing White power and White privilege at an all-time high.’” Maher said.

“This is one of the big problems with wokeness,” Maher continued, “that what you say doesn’t have to make sense or jive with the facts or even be challenged lest the challenge be conflated with racism.

“But saying that White power and privilege is at an all-time high is just ridiculous. Higher than a century ago, the year of the Tulsa Race Massacre? Higher than the years when the KKK rode unchecked and Jim Crow went unchallenged? Higher than the 1960s when The Supremes and Willie Mays still couldn’t stay at the same hotel as the White people they were working with? Higher than during slavery?”

Maher, an unabashed liberal, admitted racism “is still with us,” but said “is simply no longer everywhere.” Maher cited, as an example, the Minneapolis police distancing themselves from ex-cop Derek Chauvin “and that never used to happen.”

The “Real Time” host then concluded, saying, “It’s not a sin, and it’s certainly not inaccurate, to say we’ve come a long way, baby. Not mission accomplished, just a long way.”

In response to the blowback from Maher and other detractors, Hart expounded on his NYT statement in a blizzard of Twitter posts on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

The internet has put a magnifying glass on how dominant racism still is in our country….to ignore that @billmaher is ridiculous….To take my quote literally is also ridiculous…. u are witnessing the same craziness that I am… — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) June 13, 2021

When I speak of white privilege I’m speaking of moments that make no sense….for example “The storming of the capital” ….if they were black they would have been killed on the spot…. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) June 13, 2021

I am speaking on Karen’s that now feel like they can say and do whatever they want without any consequences…. to act as if white privilege does not exist is just stupid when it is as clear as day. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) June 13, 2021

So if you choose to highlight a quote of mine please try and understand the why behind it. Once again….I’m not a political figure and I have no desire to be one….When I’m asked a question I’m going to give a answer based on what I think and feel. Good day 🕺🏾 — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) June 13, 2021

In closing I’m still a fan @billmaher ….these tweets were to just give you a little clarity on where I was coming from. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) June 13, 2021

Flip the page to listen to Maher’s thoughts in its entirety.