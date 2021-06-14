‘P-Valley’ creator Katori Hall wins Pulitzer Prize

Katori Hall, the executive producer and showrunner for Starz’s hit drama “P-Valley” has been awarded the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The playwright’s comedy, The Hot Wing King was bestowed the prestigious honor. The play opened Feb. 11, 2020, at New York’s Signature Theater but was forced to close only weeks later by the pandemic.

According to Playbill, The Hot Wing King explores the concepts of Black masculinity and chosen families. Set in Memphis, Tennessee, the play follows Cordell as he prepares for the annual Hot Wang Festival with his partner Dwayne and friends. As Cordell enters culinary competition mode, however, the arrival of Dwayne’s teenage nephew heralds the unpacking of family trauma and a lasting change to their dynamic.

With COVID-19 restrictions causing most theaters to close during the pandemic, the Pulitzer Prize board altered the requirements for this year’s drama award, allowing postponed or canceled works, as well as plays produced and performed in places other than theaters. The Hot Wing King opened off-Broadway just days before the city’s theaters were closed.

The Pulitzer board praised Hall’s work in a statement to Deadline for its “funny, deeply felt consideration of Black masculinity and how it is perceived, filtered through the experiences of a loving gay couple and their extended family as they prepare for a culinary competition.” The Pulitzer Prize for Drama also comes with a $15,000 cash prize.

Continue reading on the next page.