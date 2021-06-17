National Geographic airs documentary ‘Rise Again’ about Tulsa race massacre

National Geographic Documentary Films, along with acclaimed filmmaker Dawn Porter (“The Way I See It,” “Good Trouble: John Lewis”) and Trailblazer Studios, is shedding new light on a century-old period of intense racial conflict in the United States. “Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer” comes 100 years after the two-day Tulsa race massacre in 1921 that led to the murder of hundreds of Black people and left thousands homeless and displaced. The film premieres Friday, June 18, 2021, at 9 p.m.ET/ PT on National Geographic and is available to stream on Hulu the same day.

Click to watch this exclusive clip below.