TV » National Geographic airs documentary ‘Rise Again’ about Tulsa race massacre

By Tigner | June 17, 2021 |

An archival image shows some of the destruction caused during the 1921 Tulsa race massacre. (Library of Congress)

National Geographic Documentary Films, along with acclaimed filmmaker Dawn Porter (“The Way I See It,” “Good Trouble: John Lewis”) and Trailblazer Studios, is shedding new light on a century-old period of intense racial conflict in the United States. “Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer” comes 100 years after the two-day Tulsa race massacre in 1921 that led to the murder of hundreds of Black people and left thousands homeless and displaced. The film premieres Friday, June 18, 2021, at 9 p.m.ET/ PT on National Geographic and is available to stream on Hulu the same day.

