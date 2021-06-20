 Skip to content

Nina Simone’s family blames Kamala Harris for loss of their land

By Terry Shropshire | June 20, 2021 |

The family of the late legendary singer Nina Simone accused Vice President Kamala Harris of ripping the family away from their mother’s estate and legacy when she was the California attorney general.

The diatribe against Harris began innocently enough as Simone’s surviving granddaughter, RéAnna Simone Kelly, defended Chloe Bailey’s sexually provocative rendition of Simone’s classic song “Feeling Good.”

After she became aware of a litany of critical remarks aimed at Bailey sexualizing the song, granddaughter Simone Kelly hopped on Twitter and Instagram, saying she “killed it.”

Bailey was very grateful that Simone Kelly cloaked her in love and endorsed her performance of her iconic grandmother’s song.

Amid the loving exchange, a fan wanted to know why Nina Simone has a Twitter account since she passed away 18 years ago. And that’s when Simone Kelly unloaded on the vice president.

Simone Kelly went off on a diatribe against Harris for allegedly barring the family from Nina Simone’s estate as well as her image, likeness, royalties and creative decisions with the IP.

Simone Kelly, herself a songstress and poet, said Harris added injury to insult when she played a Simone song during her historic inauguration in January 2020.

Some folks believed Simone Kelly’s invective against the vice president was in bad taste. That’s when Simone Kelly’s mother, Lisa Simone Kelly, stepped in to explain the emotions and hurt behind her daughter’s scorching Twitter stream.

Lisa Simone Kelly was originally put in charge of her mother’s, Nina Simone’s, estate after her passing, The Daily Beast reports. But Harris, who was attorney general of the Golden State at the time, accused Nina Simone’s daughter of misappropriating funds that were earmarked for a charity in her mother’s name.

As part of the legal settlement, Lisa Simone Kelly was prohibited from having any association with her own mother’s legacy in any capacity and Harris forbade her from speaking publicly about the matter. This is why Lisa Simone Kelly’s daughter, RéAnna Simone Kelly, is speaking up so forcefully against Harris.

The vice president has yet to respond to Nina Simone’s granddaughter, The Daily Beast noted.

 



