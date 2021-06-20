Nina Simone’s family blames Kamala Harris for loss of their land

The family of the late legendary singer Nina Simone accused Vice President Kamala Harris of ripping the family away from their mother’s estate and legacy when she was the California attorney general.

The diatribe against Harris began innocently enough as Simone’s surviving granddaughter, RéAnna Simone Kelly, defended Chloe Bailey’s sexually provocative rendition of Simone’s classic song “Feeling Good.”

After she became aware of a litany of critical remarks aimed at Bailey sexualizing the song, granddaughter Simone Kelly hopped on Twitter and Instagram, saying she “killed it.”

Everyone’s coming at @ChloeBailey for her performance of my grandmother Nina Simone’s song “Feeling Good”. But what y’all don’t understand is that grandma was a free spirited woman herself!! She would’ve loved that performance as much as I do! Relax. Chloe killed it. #NinaSimone — RéAnna Simone Kelly (@reasiimone) June 19, 2021

Bailey was very grateful that Simone Kelly cloaked her in love and endorsed her performance of her iconic grandmother’s song.

Of course my love!! It’s funny how full circle things are. You and Halle have been inspiring me for years now❤️You are also legacy in the making !! Sending so much love and positivity to you, your sister, & your family always ! Rooting for you always ❤️ https://t.co/hfy04pcAld — RéAnna Simone Kelly (@reasiimone) June 19, 2021

Amid the loving exchange, a fan wanted to know why Nina Simone has a Twitter account since she passed away 18 years ago. And that’s when Simone Kelly unloaded on the vice president.

Nina’s granddaughter here. My family doesn’t run her estate anymore. It was taken away from us & given to white people. Our family name was DRAGGED in the media. We get NO royalties, nothing. Wanna hold someone accountable?Ask Kamala Harris why she came for my family #NinaSimone https://t.co/mMXOz7iLxn — RéAnna Simone Kelly (@reasiimone) June 19, 2021

Simone Kelly went off on a diatribe against Harris for allegedly barring the family from Nina Simone’s estate as well as her image, likeness, royalties and creative decisions with the IP.

Simone Kelly, herself a songstress and poet, said Harris added injury to insult when she played a Simone song during her historic inauguration in January 2020.

OH WAIT, While we’re asking Kamala questions ask her why after all of this pain and suffering she put us through a Nina Simone song was sang at the inauguration to swear her in as VP?! She knew what she was doing. — RéAnna Simone Kelly (@reasiimone) June 19, 2021

&ask yourself this question. With grandma Nina being as famous as she is. With all of these artists covering her. Her name & likeness being used by damn near everybody. Why is it that her family is living paycheck to paycheck? Why do I have to consider stripping to pay my bills? — RéAnna Simone Kelly (@reasiimone) June 19, 2021

My grandmother is influencing the masses (as she should!!). I see her on billboards. I see artists covering her music. It breaks my heart to know that white people are making money off of grandmas hard work and that we have had all of our rights as her family STRIPPED from us!! — RéAnna Simone Kelly (@reasiimone) June 19, 2021

Some folks believed Simone Kelly’s invective against the vice president was in bad taste. That’s when Simone Kelly’s mother, Lisa Simone Kelly, stepped in to explain the emotions and hurt behind her daughter’s scorching Twitter stream.

Lisa Simone Kelly was originally put in charge of her mother’s, Nina Simone’s, estate after her passing, The Daily Beast reports. But Harris, who was attorney general of the Golden State at the time, accused Nina Simone’s daughter of misappropriating funds that were earmarked for a charity in her mother’s name.

As part of the legal settlement, Lisa Simone Kelly was prohibited from having any association with her own mother’s legacy in any capacity and Harris forbade her from speaking publicly about the matter. This is why Lisa Simone Kelly’s daughter, RéAnna Simone Kelly, is speaking up so forcefully against Harris.

The vice president has yet to respond to Nina Simone’s granddaughter, The Daily Beast noted.