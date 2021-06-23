The Isley Brothers to have 2 New Jersey streets renamed in their honor

The legendary Isley Brothers will be celebrated on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Teaneck and Englewood, New Jersey. The Township of Teaneck and the City of Englewood are paying homage to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees by renaming a street in the area they both share. The cities are located within two miles of each other and were pivotal starts of The Isley Brothers’ 60-plus-year career as various brothers lived in both cities early on in their musical journey.

The naming ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. at the intersection of Van Cortland Terrace and Van Arsdale Place in Teaneck and at 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Liberty Road and Greenleaf Avenue in Englewood. Surviving members of the group, Ronald and Ernie Isley, will be in attendance for the honors and also will be presented keys to the city by Englewood Mayor Michael Wildes and the Englewood City Council.

“I’m truly grateful and humbled that Teaneck and Englewood, two cities that are so near and dear to me, have chosen to honor the Isley Brothers in this way. This is something very special to Ernie, me and the whole Isley family, and something we don’t take for granted,” Ron Isley told Northjersey.com.

In 1964, The Isley Brothers launched their own label called T-Neck Records, which paid tribute to their roots. “People around the world know about Teaneck, by way of the Isley Brothers. We were selling millions of records with that label,” Ernie Isley added. “Later on, I heard that some of the kids in Teaneck used to peel the T-Neck label off the records and put it in their notebooks or cut it out from the albums and have it hanging in their rooms.”

After receiving their honors, The Isley Brothers can be seen later that evening performing some of their classics and their new single, “Friends & Family,” on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The Isley Brothers released the new single in April with Snoop Dogg following their Verzuz celebration with fellow R&B legends Earth, Wind & Fire.

Check out The Isley Brothers’ video for “Friends & Family” on the following page as they get the backyard barbecues jumping with Snoop Dogg.