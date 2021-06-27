Megan Thee Stallion discusses her relationship with Pardison Fontaine (video)

Megan Thee Stallion is riding high with her new single “Thot S—t” and just released her new line of swimwear with Fashion Nova this week. The “Savage” rapper checked in with her Houston hometown radio station 97.9 The Box this weekend and dished on her relationship with rapper Pardison Fontaine and explained her happiness.

“First of all, he does make me happy but my happiness comes from myself ’cause I’m just a happy lady. But, I mean, like I said in the last interview, I’ve got good energy around me right now. Everybody that’s a part of my life, definitely makes me feel good, and keeps me encouraged. I love where I’m at with working and writing and my music so that always puts me in a good mood when I finally figure out what I wanna say on the beat. I dropped my Fashion Nova collection today so I’m happy about that, but yeah, Pardi does make me happy, too” stated Megan.

The Houston MC also revealed that Pardison wasn’t afraid to be emotional which is one of the traits she likes about her new love.

“I love Pardi. A lot of guys are scared to show their sweet side and Pardi is not one of them. He’s very romantic and protective and he just makes me feel really protected so I like spending time with him because I feel very secure. One thing I know, he’s gone have my back and I got his, so I love that,” she added.

During the interview, Megan also broke down the meaning of “Hot Girl” and it’s a little deeper than most people think.

