‘National Crown Day’ 2021 is Black Hair Independence Day, so be proud!

The CROWN Act was created in 2019 by Dove and the CROWN Coalition out of a need to celebrate natural Black hair in the workplace and schools. In partnership with then State Senator Holly J. Mitchell of California, the act was created to ensure protection against discrimination based on race-based hairstyles by extending statutory protection to hair texture and protective styles such as braids, locs, twists, and knots in the workplace and public schools.

Fast forward two years later and #PassTheCrown is a national movement that’s celebrated by women far and wide. It was declared and celebrated to elevate the public discourse on race-based hair discrimination and galvanize supporters and active advocates to #PassTheCROWN. Observed for the first time on Saturday, July 3, 2021, National CROWN Day is a day of solidarity for the human rights of Black women, men and children to wear their natural hair boldly and proudly, without the fear of being discriminated against. This special holiday commemorates the inaugural signing of the CROWN Act (July 3, 2019) while mobilizing the nation to “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair” by passing the CROWN Act nationwide and making National CROWN Day the hallmark of the CROWN Act movement to end race-based hair discrimination once and for all.

According to a Dove CROWN Research Study (2019) conducted by JOY Collective in the U.S. among 1000 Black women and 1000 white women, ages 25 – 64, eighty (80%) of Black women are more likely than white women to have to change their hair from its natural state to fit in in an office environment. In response, National CROWN Day and the groundbreaking legislative movement were created and led by the CROWN Coalition, a national alliance founded by Dove, National Urban League, Western Center on Law & Poverty, and Color Of Change, and is also supported by over 80 community and advocacy organizations.

Dove, one of the most recognizable founders of the coalition, is hosting an exciting intergenerational experience as they champion the federal CROWN Act through social engagement, authentic storytelling, and activities focused on how all of us can help #PassTheCROWN. To date, 13 states have enacted the CROWN Act or laws inspired by the CROWN Act. A federal bill was introduced in both chambers of the U.S. Congress in March 2021.

People should not be forced to divest themselves of their racial-cultural identity by changing their natural hair in order to adapt to predominantly white spaces in the workplace or in school. But now there’s hope and here’s how you can help and join the movement. Sign the petition to end hair discrimination in the workplace and schools. Be a part of the solution and sign today: https://campaigns.organizefor.org/petitions/help-make-hair-discrimination-illegal.

To learn more about the CROWN Act, the CROWN Coalition, the ground-breaking legislative movement, #PassTheCrown and more, visit com, and follow them on social @thecrownact.