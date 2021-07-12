Visual artist Jamaal Barber making mark in worlds of art and education

Jamaal Barber is a visual artist who wants his artwork to speak to all aspects of Black life. He has received accolades for his pieces in both the worlds of art and education. For example, The New York Times commissioned and published illustration Black Art in America and Emory University he participated by providing print work for the Camille Billops and James V. Hatch archives at Emory University. Barber began drawing as a child growing up in the small town of Littleton, Virginia. While he knew that he wanted to be an artist, he also knew he wanted to make ends meet. So, he decide to focus on his god given talent.

Rolling out recently spoke with Barber, who also has a Black art podcast called “Studio Noize,”

You switched your major in college from business to art. Why?

As soon as I took that drawing class as an elective, I knew this is what I’m supposed to be doing. I have to make this art stuff work because I wouldn’t be happy doing anything else.

Barber got his undergraduate degree in 2003, although he struggled to find a passion in school like many students. As a result, he took a 15-year hiatus from college to build his own understanding of art. He also continued to create and visit shows on his own time.

Why did you decide to go for an MFA when art is supposed to be fun?

You can have fun with it, do shows and maybe sell [your work]. You can do that, and there’s nothing wrong with that. But if you want to make a living off of it and you feel like you have something to say, it’s not just doing the artwork and having fun. You put much more thought into the concept, layers, the understanding of your work. When you feel like you’re at the level where you want people to write about you and you can go down in the history books, that’s when you can decide to get your master’s.

In your most recent exhibit called “Fullness” you delved into the way the pandemic impacted your life. What’s next for you?

A lot more painting, podcasts and no more school.

Rolling out contributor Sterling Reed also contributed to this report.