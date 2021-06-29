Book of the Week: ‘New York Times’ bestseller ‘The Vanishing Half’

If you have not had an opportunity to read this soon to be classic, consider taking it to the beach.

From The New York Times-bestselling author, Brit Bennett of The Mothers, a stunning novel about twin sisters, inseparable as children, who ultimately choose to live in two very different worlds, one black and one white.

The Vignes twin sisters will always be identical. But after growing up together in a small, southern black community and running away at age sixteen, it’s not just the shape of their daily lives that is different as adults, it’s everything: their families, their communities, their racial identities. Many years later, one sister lives with her black daughter in the same southern town she once tried to escape. The other secretly passes for white, and her white husband knows nothing of her past. Still, even separated by so many miles and just as many lies, the fates of the twins remain intertwined. What will happen to the next generation, when their own daughters’ storylines intersect?

The Vanishing Half is available on www.blackbookstore.com