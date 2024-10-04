Exciting new books by Black authors to read in October 2024

October has arrived, bringing with it a fresh wave of literary gems from Black authors that are sure to captivate readers. From inspiring memoirs to enchanting children’s books and thought-provoking essays, this month’s selection offers something for everyone. Here’s a roundup of the must-read titles that you won’t want to miss.

Memoirs and inspirational reads

One standout title is How to Build a Fashion Icon by celebrity stylist Law Roach. This memoir chronicles Roach’s journey from the South Side of Chicago to becoming a renowned stylist for stars like Zendaya and Kerry Washington. He shares invaluable advice on confidence and self-expression through fashion.

Another inspiring read is While I Have Your Attention by Dr. Lucille O’Neal, the mother of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. In this memoir, she reflects on her life’s challenges, including teenage pregnancy and poverty, and how love and determination helped her overcome obstacles.

Thought-provoking essays

In The Message, Ta-Nehisi Coates explores the stories often overlooked by mainstream media through a series of essays reflecting on his travels to places like Dakar, Senegal and Palestine. This book is a powerful reminder of the importance of diverse narratives.

Children’s literature

For younger readers, When Black Girls Dream Big by Tanisia Moore is a delightful picture book that celebrates the achievements of Black women through the eyes of a young girl who meets twelve inspiring heroines. Actress Angela Bassett has praised the book as magnificently compelling.

Cookbooks and culinary adventures

Food lovers will appreciate Al Roker’s Recipes to Live By, co-authored by beloved weatherman Al Roker and his daughter Courtney Roker Laga. This cookbook features cherished family recipes, including Shrimp and Grits and Bourbon Apple Pie Milkshakes, perfect for creating memorable meals.

Exploring identity and culture

Cheryl D. Holmes-Miller’s Where the Black Designers Are is a part memoir, part investigation into the underrepresentation of people of color in design careers. Holmes-Miller shares her journey in establishing one of the first Black-women-owned design firms in New York City, shedding light on the challenges faced by Black designers.

This October, dive into these incredible works by Black authors that not only entertain but also inspire and educate. Whether you’re looking for a gripping memoir, a heartwarming children’s book or a thought-provoking essay, this month’s selection has something for everyone. Happy reading!