Lamar Odom reportedly wants Khloe Kardashian back

Lamar Odom reportedly wants to rekindle his romance with Khloe Kardashian.

The 41-year-old basketball player recently described his ex-wife as a “hottie” in a comment on one of her Instagram posts, provoking the wrath of Tristan Thompson — who recently split from the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star again following fresh claims of infidelity — but insiders have dismissed suggestions he was being disrespectful.

Sources told TMZ Odom simply wanted to get Khloe’s attention now she is apparently single again as he’s keen for them to give their relationship another try.

Things got heated when Kardashian shared a racy picture of herself in a bikini using an outdoor shower on Instagram and Odom commented “hottie” and added a number of fire and heart emojis.

However, Tristan who has a 3-year-old daughter True, with Khloe, was not happy and hit back at Odom.

“God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results,” he wrote on Instagram.

Continue reading on the next page.