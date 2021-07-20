 Skip to content

Sports » Why Naomi Osaka blasted journalist Megyn Kelly and then blocked her

By Terry Shropshire | July 20, 2021 |

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka (Image source: Instagram – @naomiosaka)

Naomi Osaka blasted former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly for coming after her for taking a respite from media interviews. Osaka followed up the tongue-lashing by blocking Kelly on Twitter.

The four-time Grand Slam tennis superstar took umbrage at Kelly allegedly misrepresenting her on social media.

Kelly, 50, questioned Osaka’s moratorium from the press and her profession, yet engage in so many high-powered and attention-garnering moves over the past few months. Kelly was responding to a tweet on the subject.

Kelly, 50, added to the tweet by saying, “Let’s not forget the cover of (& interview in) Vogue Japan and Time Mag! No press, please … you see, her social anxiety makes it intolerable.”

Osaka, 23, ripped into Kelly for deliberately disseminating misinformation to the public.

Seeing as you’re a journalist I would’ve assumed you would take the time to research what the lead times are for magazines, if you did that you would’ve found out I shot all of my covers last year,” Osaka said in a now-deleted tweet, according to NewsOne. “Instead your first reaction is to hop on here and spew negativity, do better Megan.”

Kelly, who was fired from NBC in 2018 after infamously defending White people wearing Blackface in Hollywood, proudly stated that Osaka had blocked her.

Osaka created international headlines in May 2021 when she declared she was taking a break from the media at the French Open. When she was fined $15K for missing the press conference, she withdrew from the tournament and also backed out of Wimbledon. Osaka said the invasive questioning following games exacerbated her depression and anxiety that originated in 2018.

A cross-section of fans articulated their disapproval of Kelly bullying and “harassing” Osaka because she took a hiatus in order to sustain her sanity.

 



