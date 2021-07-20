Why Naomi Osaka blasted journalist Megyn Kelly and then blocked her

Naomi Osaka blasted former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly for coming after her for taking a respite from media interviews. Osaka followed up the tongue-lashing by blocking Kelly on Twitter.

The four-time Grand Slam tennis superstar took umbrage at Kelly allegedly misrepresenting her on social media.

Kelly, 50, questioned Osaka’s moratorium from the press and her profession, yet engage in so many high-powered and attention-garnering moves over the past few months. Kelly was responding to a tweet on the subject.

Since saying she’s too introverted to talk to the media after tennis matches, Naomi Osaka has launched a reality show, a Barbie, and now is on the cover of the SI swimsuit issue. https://t.co/7V2x1ofGJy — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 19, 2021

Kelly, 50, added to the tweet by saying, “Let’s not forget the cover of (& interview in) Vogue Japan and Time Mag! No press, please … you see, her social anxiety makes it intolerable.”

Osaka, 23, ripped into Kelly for deliberately disseminating misinformation to the public.

“Seeing as you’re a journalist I would’ve assumed you would take the time to research what the lead times are for magazines, if you did that you would’ve found out I shot all of my covers last year,” Osaka said in a now-deleted tweet, according to NewsOne. “Instead your first reaction is to hop on here and spew negativity, do better Megan.”

Kelly, who was fired from NBC in 2018 after infamously defending White people wearing Blackface in Hollywood, proudly stated that Osaka had blocked her.

Poor @naomiosaka blocked me while taking a shot at me (guess she’s only tough on the courts). She is apparently arguing that she shot her many covers b/4 publicly claiming she was too socially anxious to deal w/press. Truth is she just doesn’t like Qs she can’t control. Admit it. pic.twitter.com/izyRzOrUVm — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 19, 2021

Osaka created international headlines in May 2021 when she declared she was taking a break from the media at the French Open. When she was fined $15K for missing the press conference, she withdrew from the tournament and also backed out of Wimbledon. Osaka said the invasive questioning following games exacerbated her depression and anxiety that originated in 2018.

A cross-section of fans articulated their disapproval of Kelly bullying and “harassing” Osaka because she took a hiatus in order to sustain her sanity.

I just feel like Megyn’s time is better spent doing literally anything other than cruelly harassing a sports star who has chosen not to give interviews https://t.co/YbftAEzr6r — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) July 20, 2021

Megyn Kelly is so talentless that nbc gave her generational wealth just to get her out of their building. Can you imagine your family eating for literal generations just cos you’re bad at everything? Lord I see what you have done for others… — Lil’ Doll (Rapper) (@fancytomboy) July 20, 2021

Megyn “Santa Claus Is White” Kelly is a professional race-baiting troll trying2stay relevant by attacking prominent black ppl like Meghan Markle, Don Lemon, VP Harris&now Naomi Osaka. Megyn ought2be attacking the sexist mutant who said she had, “Blood coming out of her wherever.” — Kenny BooYah! 🖖🏾 (@KwikWarren) July 20, 2021

Megyn Kelly failed as a talk show host, and now she is failing as a Twitter troll. — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) July 20, 2021

Megyn Kelly is the Karen of Twitter. — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) July 20, 2021