Blueface punched in face by fan after boxing win and fights back (video)

Rapper Blueface had to fight twice on Friday night, once against fellow influencer, TikToker Kane Trujillo, and then again when a fan jumped into the ring to throw a punch at Blueface, inciting a brawl.

Blueface, who was born in Los Angeles as Jonathan Michael Porter, destroyed Trujillo in winning an overwhelming victory in the Bare Knuckle Championship 19. But as he celebrated the win, a fan came in and hit Blueface while his hands were up. Blueface retaliated with some haymakers for the fan before he was restrained by boxing employees.

Here is a quick recap of the boxing match.

Blueface won his fight tonight (before getting in another fight with a fan) pic.twitter.com/NOplh3U5kB — adam22 (@adam22) July 24, 2021

And here’s the part where the fan, identified as Jonathan Parra, jumped in the ring and then got destroyed by Blueface before the lyricist got held back by other workers.

On Saturday, the Hillsborough County Sheriffs Department, which occupies Tampa, Florida, across from St. Petersburgh, announced that Parra, 25, had been apprehended and charged with trespassing on an occupied structure. The fight took place at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa.

Bedlam broke out in the ring when Blueface went after the wayward fan. The sanctioned fight later returned to order.