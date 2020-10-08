Blueface takes heat for saying he will not vote in 2020 election

Many are calling the 2020 election the most important election of a generation. The outcome will have a major impact on this new decade. While multiple artists and entertainers have shared their thoughts about voting, rapper Blueface has made a point of saying he will not participate in the 2020 election.

Blueface recently appeared on “The Cruz Show” and expressed why he’s unwilling to vote in this year’s election.

“I don’t know…nah, I just ain’t really…I don’t know,” Blueface said. “I ain’t in that stage in my life. Look at my face, you think they give a f— about who I vote for?”

Blueface’s comments are in contrast to rap artists including Snoop Dogg, T.I. and Quavo of Migos who all have participated in campaigns that encourage their fans to vote.

In California, where Blueface resides, Joe Biden holds a 62 percent to 30 percent edge over the current U.S. president, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Following Blueface’s statement, he was ridiculed on social media for his misinformed decision.

BLUEFACE REFUSES TO ROCK THE 2020 VOTE: 'I'M NOT AT THAT STAGE IN MY LIFE' pic.twitter.com/zSggPNK0o7 — MIXCARTEL (@MixCartel) October 7, 2020

blueface said he’s not voting bc “he’s not in that stage of life” and “they dgaf about him”…1. what stage of life means vote! i thought it was 18 2. they definitely dgaf about a person who don’t vote 🥱 — chrystober🎃 (@itsschryss) October 7, 2020

#Blueface clearly don't believe in building a better future for the next generation. Our ancestors taught us why to vote. When we get questioned by the upcoming generation on what we did to create a better world … Voting is that one powerful step to a change for the better — Tootyfruiiittyyyyy (@Tootyfruiiittyy) October 7, 2020