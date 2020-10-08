 Skip to content

Blueface takes heat for saying he will not vote in 2020 election

By A.R. Shaw | October 8, 2020 |

Blueface (Image source: Instagram – @bluefacebleedem)

Many are calling the 2020 election the most important election of a generation. The outcome will have a major impact on this new decade. While multiple artists and entertainers have shared their thoughts about voting, rapper Blueface has made a point of saying he will not participate in the 2020 election.

Blueface recently appeared on “The Cruz Show” and expressed why he’s unwilling to vote in this year’s election.

“I don’t know…nah, I just ain’t really…I don’t know,” Blueface said. “I ain’t in that stage in my life. Look at my face, you think they give a f— about who I vote for?”

Blueface’s comments are in contrast to rap artists including Snoop Dogg, T.I. and Quavo of Migos who all have participated in campaigns that encourage their fans to vote.

In California, where Blueface resides, Joe Biden holds a 62 percent to 30 percent edge over the current U.S. president, according to FiveThirtyEight. 

Following Blueface’s statement, he was ridiculed on social media for his misinformed decision.



