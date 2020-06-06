Blueface blasted for joking about George Floyd while buying furniture

Blueface could be the next celebrity to be canceled due to insensitive remarks about George Floyd. The Los Angeles-based rapper was buying furniture when he recorded himself on social media.

During the transaction, Blueface joked, “Y’all tell them to give me that George Floyd discount. I need that Black Lives Matter discount.”

The video led to an instant backlash on social media as users blasted his decision to joke about Floyd, a Black man who died after a White police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Thoughts On Blueface Sayin “He Needs A George Floyd Discount” ? 🤔🤔👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/iR2PPoBrXa — Hood Starz ⭐️ (@HoodStarzMusic) June 6, 2020

Blueface isn’t the only rapper to face criticism after joking about Floyd. Atlanta-based rapper Tokyo Jetz gave a mea culpa after joking with a friend and telling him, “I’ll George Floyd your a–.”

Jetz deleted all of her social media images and issued a teary-eyed apology. Miami-based rapper Trina also caught backlash after she called protesters “animals” during an emotional rant on the Miami radio station 99Jamz.

This moment has taught the public why it’s important to assess the people who are considered celebrities or influencers. If a person has a large following or music talent, it does not mean that they have the ability to give a proper response during a time of crisis.

View Blueface’s backlash below.

Since we are canceling ignorance, BlueFace gotta go — February 13th (@Blazingt0n) June 6, 2020

Never forgiving y’all for giving Blueface a career/platform. I have never seen a video of that child that wasn’t just absolutely disgusting & IGNORANT — That Aint Enough For Me (@_superlatiive) June 6, 2020