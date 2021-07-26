Black woman called ‘Bon Quisha’ by employee after purchasing 1st car (photos)

A North Carolina car dealership has stolen the joy from a first-time car buyer after posting a racist congratulatory message on their Facebook page.

Trinity Bethune, 21, purchased her first car from Lumberton Honda on July 21, and on Thursday the dealership posted a photo of her standing in front of her new Toyota Camry and a caption that read, “Congratulations to Bon Quisha on her 2016 Toyota Camry.”

Feeling totally disrespected, she responded to the post and told them to put some respect on her name.

“I’m not sure if this is a ‘joke’ or something but my name is definitely Trinity Bethune. I’m very offended by this post, it’s almost a racial slur. If I’m not addressed by MY name then please don’t address me at all,” she wrote.

The post stayed on Facebook for an hour before being deleted and the employee who posted the offensive caption has been fired.

“Lumberton Honda and our entire staff sincerely apologize and regret the recent inappropriate post towards one of our valued customers. The action of this former employee does not represent the views or culture of our company,” the company apologized in a statement on Facebook.

Bethune spoke with North Carolina news station WTVD-11 about the ordeal and is considering legal action.

“The name ‘Bon Quisha’ seems like a stereotype for someone, you know, for them to be like ghetto. It’s something people use towards Black people as a racial slur and as an offensive term. I feel like my character was played with. I mean, I think I carry myself in a very well manner,” Bethune told the news outlet.

Bethune’s older brother Tyrone Jacob also addressed the matter on Facebook and came to his sibling’s defense.

