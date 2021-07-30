Mercedes-Benz Stadium changes its name as Kanye West plans 2nd listening party

As Kanye West finalizes the plans on his second listening party, Mercedes-Benz Stadium officials are temporarily changing its name in honor of its world famous resident.

Multiple media outlets report that West is trying to figure out how to make the second listening session on Aug. 5 different from the first in order to fill all the seats as he did on July 22, 2021.

Meanwhile, as Yeezy works feverishly to meet the album release deadline of Aug. 6, 2021, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will soon read on its social media account the following: “DONDA Studio at Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” according to The Shade Room.

West and his creative crew have constructed a makeshift studio at the colossal cathedral that’s made for football and soccer. It comes replete with a studio space, living quarters, and a hired chef to prepare his meals as he and his folks stay another week at the stadium. As WSB TV reported on July 23, Kanye was so buoyed by the crowd reaction to his listening session that he was inspired to stay and work out the finalities on the album.

Those close to Yeezy believe that there is still intense fan interest in his album to generate another packed party to hear the final album version of Donda. This is evidenced by the 3.3 million who listened via Apple Music Global Livestream, a new record.