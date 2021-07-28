Kanye West shows off meager living arrangements at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Most people enjoy going to a football stadium to catch a game. A tiny percentage are fortunate enough to be paid to play in one. But most have never thought about actually living in a stadium.

And that’s just what Kanye West is doing. In fact, the 44-year-old rap savant has not left Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta since he held a rare, sold-out listening party at the cavernous cathedral of football on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

On Wednesday, July 207, 2021, Yeezy made this photo one of the first posts since he returned to Instagram last week after a two-year moratorium from the platform. He already boasts six million followers.

As you can see, the billionaire estranged husband of Kim Kardashian West is hardly living like an aristocrat. Yeezy is hunkered down in what you can call very humble quarters. As per his personality, West is comfortable living out of his suitcase with a few changes of clothes, shoes, a locker, a TV and a bed without the traditional frame.

According to WSB-TV reporter Karyn Greer, Yeezy is paying a reported $1 million per day to stay at the mammoth structure for another two weeks. Therefore, West has made himself at home while he rushes to make the Aug. 6 deadline he set for himself.

TMZ stated that Yeezy and his team have created a studio inside the stadium where he is putting the finishing touches on the collaborations with Jay-Z, 2 Chainz, Carti and others. He also has a chef in the building who’ll handle his meals during his stay.