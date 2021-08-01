NCAA makes decision on return of Reggie Bush’s 2005 Heisman Trophy

Retired NFL running back Reggie Bush received some disappointing news this week when the NCAA announced that he wouldn’t be getting his 2005 Heisman Trophy back. The NCAA announced that it will not consider reversing penalties or previously vacated records from past years based on recent changes to name, image and likeness regulations that went into effect this month.

“Although college athletes can now receive benefits from their names, images and likenesses through activities like endorsements and appearances, NCAA rules still do not permit pay-for-play type arrangements,” the NCAA told ESPN in a statement. “The NCAA infractions process exists to promote fairness in college sports. The rules that govern fair play are voted on, agreed to and expected to be upheld by all NCAA member schools.”

Earlier this month, the Heisman Trust issued a statement in which it said it would look forward to “welcoming him back to the Heisman family” if the NCAA were to reinstate Bush’s status from the 2005 season.

“Bush’s 2005 season records remain vacated by the NCAA and, as a result, under the rule set forth by the Heisman Trust and stated on the Heisman Ballot, he is not eligible to be awarded the 2005 Heisman Memorial Trophy,” the Heisman Trust revealed in a follow-up statement.

Alex Spiro, the former lawyer for the USC Trojans, criticized the decision.