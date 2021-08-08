Barack Obama dances the night away at 60th birthday party (photos, video)

Barack Obama still managed to host a banging birthday blowout to commemorate his 60th year on earth that featured more stars than a Christmas tree.

According to TMZ and other publications, the 44th president hosted hundreds of iconic celebrities and close friends at the birthday party on Martha’s Vineyard off the coast of Massachusetts on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. If this party was scaled back considerably due to the escalating pandemic, most neighbors could not tell.

Among the A-listers in attendance were the Who’s Who of movies and music, including Jay-Z, Beyonce, Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Barbara Streisand, Tom Hanks, George Clooney, Don Cheadle, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Erykah Badu, Steven Colbert, Bruce Springsteen, John Legend and Alicia Keys among many others.

Keys and Legend also contirbutd to the festive atmosphere by singing “happy birthday” to the beloved dignitary, bestselling author and humanitarian.

Barack Obama Dances the Night Away at 60th Birthday Bash https://t.co/sd25yPx3RM via @TMZ #Barack — ned kelly (@strikeforcekid) August 8, 2021

The former president was also captured putting on the moves with beloved R&B singer Erykah Badu whose facial expressions says it all:

Barack Obama having a blast at his 60th birthday extravaganza, seen here dancing behind Erykah Badu with Grammy and Oscar award winning songwriter and singer, H.E.R. 🔥 🔥 *All attendees got tested for COVID prior to attending because Democrats..👌🏾👌🏾pic.twitter.com/IxMTwCiZqs — Madam Vice President Harris is GOAT! (@flywithkamala) August 8, 2021

Another singer, H.E.R., got the rare pleasure of taking a snapshot with one of the most lionized power couples in modern history.

Folks were capturing the most minute details about the party, including the subtle decorations in the bathroom as well as the food at the soiree.

The napkins were embroidered with 44×60 for obvious reasons, according to attendee TJ Chapman.

Chapman also noted the requisite five-star cuisine made available to the partiers.

Of course, the former first lady Michelle Obama had the most touching message for her husband that she posted for her 47 million Instagram followers: “Still turning my head after all these years. Love you, Barack,” she said with red heart emojis.