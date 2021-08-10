Donell Jones, Dave Hollister and Carl Thomas form new group (audio)

R&B crooners Donell Jones, Dave Hollister and Carl Thomas are coming together as a supergroup called “The Chi,” as they all hail from the Windy City. Merging their vocal styles similar to the way Johnnie Gill, Keith Sweat and Gerald LeVert came together in 1997 to form LSG, the trio hit up Instagram to share the news.

“BREAKING NEWS**** New R&B Group “The Chi” @donelljonesforever @carlthomasnow @davehollister ….the music…the voices finally coming together to give your ears and hearts what you’ve been waiting for…we started talking about this in 2009 and now the time has finally come….Brothas I count it an honor and privilege to Rep home with you both! LETS GO!,” former Blackstreet singer Hollister revealed.

The “Where I Wanna Be” hitmaker confirmed the news on his IG as well promising fans to expect some great love songs.

“New R&B Group “The Chi” @carlthomasnow @davehollister @donelljonesforever Yesssss it’s happening! The level of music and songwriting will be impeccable and you already know the voices! It’s only right for us to come together and represent Chicago and R&B to the fullest,” Jones stated.

The Chi hasn’t revealed when the new project will be dropping but Jones announced that he recently cut a remix to his new single “Karma” that will feature The Chi as well as Jacquees and RL from the group Next.

Continue reading on the next page.