Debbie Allen to be honored by the Primetime Emmy Awards

Debbie Allen continues to receive her flowers and will be honored with the Television Academy’s 2021 Governors Award at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony on Sept. 19. The celebrated actress, dancer, producer, writer and director is being honored “in recognition of her numerous contributions to the television medium through multiple creative forms and her philanthropic endeavors around the world,” the TV Academy announced.

The 71-year-old actress, who starred on hit shows like “Fame” and produced the hit series “A Different World,” was chosen by the Television Academy’s Board of Governors for her TV achievements and her commitment to inspire and engage marginalized youth through dance, theater arts and mentorship.

“This has been an amazing year for me. To be celebrated by the Television Academy is an overwhelming honor that humbles me and says to my community of dancing gypsies, actors, writers and musicians that if you stay passionate about your craft and do the work, you can go far,” Allen said in a statement to Deadline.

Earlier this year, Allen was a recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor and has three Emmys already for her choreography, including this year for the Netflix holiday movie Christmas on the Square starring Dolly Parton. Allen, an artist in residence at the Kennedy Center for over 15 years and who founded the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, has choreographed for the likes of Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston and Sammy Davis Jr.

Her extensive list of directing, producing and acting credits include “Scandal,” “How to Get Away With Murder,” “Insecure” and “Everybody Hates Chris.” Allen currently stars on ABC’s “Grey Anatomy” as Dr. Katherine Fox. Allen has been on the hit series, which is currently in its 18th year, since 2011.

“Debbie’s commitment to mentoring underserved communities has been nothing short of extraordinary. She has shared her gift and love of dance and choreography with countless aspiring performers across the globe,” Governors Award selection committee co-chair Debra Curtis said to Deadline about the honor.

The Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Sept. 19, 2o21, on CBS and Paramount+.