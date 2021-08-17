André 3000 starring in new Netflix film ‘White Noise’ (photos)

Rap legend André 3000 has seemingly left music in his rearview mirror but he has not retired from entertainment altogether.

André Lauren Benjamin, 46, one-half of the iconic OutKast group alongside Antwan André “Big Boi” Patton, has signed up to star in a new thriller for Netflix titled White Noise.

White Noise is described as “a campus satire/oddball marriage comedy/ horror story about industrialization.” The protagonist of the film is professor Jack Gladney who incredulously teaches Adolf Hitler studies at The-College-on-the-Hill. But his quaint life is violently interrupted by a train crash that releases toxic chemicals throughout the town.

White Noise is being filmed near Cleveland and is directed by Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach. White Noise is an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel of the same name.

Andre 3000 came to my sisters store today… Flutw and everything 😭 pic.twitter.com/kIWpIvsavm — ˚* ❀ MIMI˚* ❀ (@MilaaAmor) August 7, 2021

Revolt reports that André’s character and role have yet to be divulged to the media. There is no word yet as to when the film will start shooting.

This will be the second Netflix film for André in 2021 as he already signed up for the motion picture Showing Up, starring Oscar-winner Michelle Williams. It is about “a vibrant and sharply funny portrait of an artist on the verge of a career-changing exhibition.”

In 2018, André was also featured in the film High Life.

Here are a few photos from the movie White Noise.

First look behind the scenes of Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ adaptation starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Jodie Turner-Smith and Don Cheadle. pic.twitter.com/rJdmDrDztA — Cinema Solace (@solacecinema) July 11, 2021