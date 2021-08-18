Former Bad Boy rapper Shyne meeting with members of Congress

Rapper Shyne has undergone a remarkable personal transformation from lyricist to lawmaker.

Few could have fathomed that Shyne, who was a platinum-selling rapper under the Bad Boy record label, would become a powerful politician for his native Central American nation of Belize.

The former Sean “Diddy” Combs protégé explained to his 223K Instagram followers that he would be departing from Belize to travel to the U.S. to speak with domestic legislators on increasing commerce between the two nations. It is quite a turn of events for Shyne because the United States deported him after he was convicted of felony gun charges in 2009.

Shyne, who was born Jamal Michael Barrow in Belize, was recently appointed to the leadership position of the conservative opposition party in Belize following a scandal that unseated his predecessor, Patrick Faber.

Shyne is actually the second-leg of a political dynasty as his father, Dean Barrow, was the prime minister of Belize. Shyne recently held a seat in the country’s House of Representatives before attaining his current position.

The “Bonnie and Shyne” rapper, whose 2000 self-titled debut album went platinum in sales, let his followers know that he paid homage to Martin Luther King Jr. tomb at the King Center and also met with local dignitaries.

One of those Shyne spoke with included House Rep. Hon. Erica Thomas, the vice chairwoman of the Georgia Democratic Caucus.

“We had a lengthy, productive meeting,” Shyne penned. “We discussed tourism, cultural exchange, education, economy and crime. [She] is very excited about Belize.”