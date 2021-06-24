Former Bad Boy rapper Shyne lands new role in Belize’s House of Representatives

Former Bad Boy rapper Shyne was elected to the Belize House of Representatives last November and has made quite an impression during his short time in politics. Shyne, whose real name is Jamal Michael Barrow, has been appointed as Belize’s Leader of the Opposition and announced his new role on Instagram. The new leadership role is described as commanding “the support of those elected officials that do not support the Government.”

“I thank Hon. Hugo Patt (DPL) and Hon. Denise Barrow for the confidence they have expressed in me to serve as Leader of the Opposition. I will continue to work diligently with Senator Hon. Michael Peyrefitte and all the Opposition Members of the House and Senate to hold this Government accountable and advocate on behalf of the People for better policy to make better the quality of life for all Belizeans,” Shyne posted on IG along with a news clip about his new appointment.

Shyne took over the position after footage surfaced of former Leader of the Opposition Patrick Faber running toward the mother of his 2-year-old daughter, threatening to attack her. Shyne spoke about his new position and Faber’s removal with Channel 5 Belize.

“It is not a matter of, well the video is not incriminating to the extent of filing criminal charges. It is clear what we saw in that video, … there was a back and forth and a contemplation, then a violent surge towards a mother and her child,” Shyne told the news outlet.

“So we as an institution have to make a decision — do we protect Patrick Faber, or do we protect the institution and our credibility and our quest to re-engage the public and to restore their trust and confidence in us so that we can be the alternative to what is happening now.”

Shyne hasn’t officially been sworn in yet but has the majority support of his fellow Opposition members. His father Dean Barrow is also the Prime Minister of Belize.