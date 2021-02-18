Diddy unveils new celebrity basketball series ‘The Crew League’ on Revolt

Diddy’s Revolt TV will unveil the new series “The Crew League” on Feb. 19. The unscripted basketball competition show will feature celebrities and their crews going head-to-head in a chance to score bragging rights and a grand prize of $100k.

A few of the celebrity ballers and their squads include Swae Lee, Jack Harlow, Russ, Lil Mosey, Lil Keed, G Herbo, The Kid LAROI and DDG. At the end of the eight-episode series, the winner will also donate 50% of its prize to a nonprofit or social good initiative.

The Bad Boy boss spoke on his newest endeavor in a statement from Revolt, saying, “‘The Crew League’ delivers Revolt’s mission of creating meaningful content that shifts cultural norms and offers a fresh perspective. ‘The Crew League’ is a dope way for artists to do something they love, while still giving back to causes that are important to them.”

“The Crew League” was co-founded by Elie Maroun and Jordan A. Stern. Both have held longtime relationships with Diddy and previously served on his management team. The show will also feature exclusive commentary from hosts Buster Scher, Druski, and 24kGoldn, as well as locker room confessionals, halftime entertainment and post-game press conferences, along with raw, unfiltered trash talk from the star-studded crews.

Stern also spoke about the new show in the statement, adding, “We are thrilled and honored to be partnering with our mentor. Diddy helped pave the way for Elie and I to explore these types of entrepreneurial opportunities, and seeing things come full circle is a blessing. Working with partners who also understand the consumption trends of our culturally relevant Gen Z and Millennial fans will allow us to disrupt and revolutionize current content offerings.”

Revolt will premiere new episodes of “The Crew League” on its YouTube channel on Fridays starting Feb. 19. The program will also air weekly on the Revolt linear TV channel on Mondays at 10:00 PM ET, starting Feb. 22.