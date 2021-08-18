Laila Ali slammed for her anti-mask, anti-vaccine stance

Laila Ali obviously shares a lot of traits from her late, legendary father Muhammad Ali such as being loquacious, charismatic, photogenic and becoming a boxing champion.

She is channeling her dad in being a nonconformist, and she is getting trounced on social media for spewing alleged anti-vaccination and anti-masks declarations.

On Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, Ali told her 1.1 million Instagram followers how she feels about the country imploring citizens to wear masks and get vaccinated against the worst pandemic since the Spanish influenza of 1919.

Moreover, Ali believes that the pandemic was manufactured by man to “harm humanity.”

The daughter almost taunted the public afterward by immediately posting the message that she’s ready for “the smoke,” meaning she is unbothered by the backlash that is coming her way.

Laila Ali’s controversial stance seems to run counter to the stance adopted by the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Kentucky, which marked the one-year anniversary of the pandemic on March 11, 2021.

Today is the anniversary of @WHO’s declaration of the #COVID19 pandemic. We honor all of those who have died as a result of the virus, their families & friends, the healthcare and other frontline workers, and the scientists who worked so tirelessly to develop vaccines to help us. pic.twitter.com/d1hAJOSipM — Muhammad Ali Center (@AliCenter) March 11, 2021

Once Ali’s IG post ricocheted through cyberspace, the public took some swings at Ali on Twitter:

It's already happening. Many unvaccinated black people are presenting to ERs with COVID 19 symptoms & being sent back home, by the time they come back, they're barely salvageable if at all, while their white counterparts are being admitted. In many places, the staff is picking — And The Tweet Goes On (@lacadri34) August 18, 2021

Yikes. Laila Ali is a jackass. pic.twitter.com/C1dUJbCDPx — Federico Chispas (@dfsparks) August 18, 2021

Laila Ali saying "DO YOU" during a global pandemic… Ma'am, do you not know how science works??? All these graduates of YouTube Science University. 😒 — Luvvie is the #ProfessionalTroublemaker (@Luvvie) August 18, 2021