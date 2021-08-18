 Skip to content

Laila Ali slammed for her anti-mask, anti-vaccine stance

August 18, 2021 /
Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

View Author Posts

Trumpet Awards 2015 host Laila Ali

Laila Ali obviously shares a lot of traits from her late, legendary father Muhammad Ali such as being loquacious, charismatic, photogenic and becoming a boxing champion.


She is channeling her dad in being a nonconformist, and she is getting trounced on social media for spewing alleged anti-vaccination and anti-masks declarations.

On Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, Ali told her 1.1 million Instagram followers how she feels about the country imploring citizens to wear masks and get vaccinated against the worst pandemic since the Spanish influenza of 1919.


Moreover, Ali believes that the pandemic was manufactured by man to “harm humanity.”

The daughter almost taunted the public afterward by immediately posting the message that she’s ready for “the smoke,” meaning she is unbothered by the backlash that is coming her way.

Laila Ali’s controversial stance seems to run counter to the stance adopted by the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Kentucky, which marked the one-year anniversary of the pandemic on March 11, 2021.

Once Ali’s IG post ricocheted through cyberspace, the public took some swings at Ali on Twitter:

 

Posted in

Atlanta Falcons are the 1st fully vaccinated team in NFL

By Terry Shropshire

Reporter makes Naomi Osaka cry at press conference (video)

By Terry Shropshire

Serena Williams empowers aspiring fashion designers with latest line

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Muhammad Ali’s grandson marks pro boxing debut (photos)

By Terry Shropshire

Naomi Osaka to donate to Haiti after devastating earthquake

By Terry Shropshire
Sha'Carri Richardson - Suspension agency now facing congressional investigation

Sha’Carri Richardson will race against Jamaican winners from Tokyo Olympics

By Terry Shropshire

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.