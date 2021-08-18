YK Osiris escapes charges for alleged assault of girlfriend

Rapper YK Osiris will avoid prosecution for an alleged assault case in the city of Atlanta, according to TMZ.

While the Fulton County D.A.’s office admitted and allowed that the Atlanta Police Department had probable cause to arrest him at the tail end of 2019, the D.A. is not interested in prosecuting him at this time.

As has been reported, the Jacksonville, FL-born product was arrested in Sept. 2019 as he was accused of beating up his girlfriend at his birthday party. He was ultimately brought up on charges that included a felony for aggravated assault by strangulation.

The police report, obtained by TMZ, stated that Osiris’ girlfriend claimed he choked her and bit her face during the attraction.

The fight allegedly broke out because YK was caught by his girlfriend while looking at a picture of a woman wearing nothing but a towel.

As of now, the D.A.’s office has not provided any information as to why they are not moving forward with the case.

YK, who was born, Osiris Jahkail Williams, has maintained his innocence since his initial arrest.

In similar fashion, Trippie Redd found his way out of an alleged aggravated assault and battery case in Atlanta this week.