Marlon Wayans reveals why he never got married

Comedian Marlon Wayans shared his serious side for his latest role in the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect starring Jennifer Hudson which hit theatres last week. Wayans recently talked with Essence about the number one woman in his life who he would sacrifice anything for.

“My mom passed, and on her deathbed, I said, ‘Can I tell you something, woman?’ She was in a lot of pain and she was fighting to stay alive, or fighting to go. And I said, ‘I’m 47 years old, and I’ve never been married because I always wanted you to be my No. 1 girl. My mother turned over, she looked at me, she grabbed my hand, she pulled me close to her and said, ‘I know. I love you too,’” revealed Wayans.

“I never got married because I knew my mom needed me. Women sometimes want to battle for your attention, they want to battle for your love, they want to be the one. Me and my mama share the same birthday. I’m not trying to hear you,” he continued

Wayans’ mother Elvira Alethia Wayans died last year at age 81. He shares two children with his ex Angela Zackery, whom he dated for over 20 years. The actor also told Essence that marriages always seem to end the friendship.

“I like things to bend and not break, and I feel like when you get married, you have to get divorced in order to either be separated or together. I like friendships because you just learn each other and you just grow and you just get better,” he added.

Wayans also premiered his latest comedy special on HBO on Aug. 19 titled “Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is.” The special, according to HBO Max, “digs deeper to explore other fears as well, such as raising a daughter, dealing with a rebellious teenage son, and probably his greatest fear, the realization that his bad decisions are what tore his family apart.”

Check out the trailer below.