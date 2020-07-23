Marlon Wayans announces the death of his mother on his birthday

While we are sending actor and comedian Marlon Wayans happy birthday wishes we are also sending he and his entire family condolences on the passing of his mother, Elvira Wayans.

The matriarch to the Wayans family of comedic geniuses was 81-years-old. Her children Keenan, Damon, Shawn, Marlon, Dwayne, Kim, Nadia, Elvira, Diedre, and Vonnie, have created and starred in some of the most entertaining TV shows and movies, including “The Wayans Bros.,” White Chicks, “In Living Color” and more.

Marlon and his mother share a bond like no other, as they were born on the same day, July 23.

He shared the news via Instagram yesterday July 22, 2020, by posting an image next to his mother.

“Losing you shattered me into 1000 pieces, said, Wayans. “I’m putting myself back together piece by piece.”

Even in his sadness, Marlon’s comedic essence shined through.

Referring to their birthdays he said, “S— ma, I gave you all my bdays… wth do I do now.”

Friends and fans of the comedian shared their thoughts and well wishes in the comments.

“Love and condolences to you & the family,” said La La Anthony

“Empire” writer and producer Lee Daniels sent heart emojis and praying hands.

“Love and condolences to you and the family brother,” said actor Affion Crockett. “You know I’m here for you if you need me.”

His co-star, Bresha Webb, from the show “Marlon,” was among the others who commented.

“Bro I know u cried typing this,” said Webb. “My heart and my prayers are with u. We will hold u up. I know it’s hard but you have a family that will hold u and lift u up always! We got u forever. Happy Birthday, I love u.”

Marlon is the only family member who has spoken out about their loss at this time.