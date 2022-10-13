Marlon Wayans opens up about talking to Tupac and Biggie before their deaths

Marlon Wayans, a member of the Wayans comedy dynasty, gives chilling testimonry to being with the iconic rappers, Tupac Shakur and Christopher “Notorious BIG” Wallace, in the 1990s just moments before each was killed.

The 50-year-old Scary Movie and The Curse star revealed on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” that he struck up a friendship with Tupac while filming the hit movie Above the Rim with the “So Many Tears” rapper in 1993.

At first, when attending parties where Tupac and Biggie were present, they were cool with each other. In a famous picture that the two rap legends took together, you can see a portion of Wayans’ face on the edge as he sat on the couch behind them.

“So Pac was out performing at Glam Slam, which was Prince’s old club downtown, and Biggie was performing that night. So, that night I met Biggie and Pac, and they shared the stage. They were really cool and hanging out and smoking weed together, it was a great night. And then a couple of years after that, they started beefing.”

Of course, things changed when 2Pac went to record at a studio with Biggie and was shot, beaten and robbed in 1994 and then blamed it on Biggie, sparking the East vs. West rivalry.

Wayans said that he was at the casino where Tupac and Suge Knight got into a fight with a reputed gang member.

“Here’s the crazy thing, I see Tupac in Vegas at the Luxor – it’s the night it happened to him. I went in and saw him 20 minutes before, gave him a hug, said ‘I love you, brother, good seeing you’. Me and Omar Epps got in the cab, Pac had all those people around him, he got in his BMW and he was looking at us like, ‘I wish I could get in that cab with y’all’, but he got in that BMW… 20 minutes, later he was shot,” Wayans recounts.

Just six months later, Wayans said he happened to also be in the same spot where Biggie was moments before his life was snatched away.

“I’d seen Biggie at a Vibe magazine party and he was like: ‘Yo, I’m proud of you guys, you know, you’re family. I like what y’all are doing, y’all are legends’, and he said ‘keep doing what you’re doing kid.’ And then ten minutes later, Biggie gets shot.”

Listen to Wayans’ eerie coincidental meetings with both rap legends below: