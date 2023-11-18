Keefe D reportedly beat up numerous times while in jail for 2Pac’s murder

Word on the street is that Duane “Keefe D” Davis is already having a rough time in jail while awaiting trial on charges connected to the murder of Tupac Shakur.

Former Death Row Records’ head of security Reggie Wright Jr. told Bomb1st in a recent interview that Keefe has been jumped a few times already and that more than likely he’ll continue to have these types of altercations happen to him.

“Heard he done got whooped on about three times already in there,” Wright Jr. says. “And I got that confirmed from a very, very good source. But nothing major. Just, you know, kicked, stomped, hit. Nothing like he gonna get when those dudes in the pen find out how he was saying that they soft. Yeah that audio’s still out there. You better call “Vlad” and try to get it pulled down.”

Though he has pled not guilty to the murder charges, Davis had infamously bragged about in repeated interviews details of his involvement in Shakur’s 1996 murder in Las Vegas. The now 60-year-old also wrote a 2019 book, Compton Street Legend, in which he shares a first hand account of the drive-by that ultimately took Shakur’s life.

Davis was finally arrested for the crime in late September, 2023 and has since insisted that he can’t afford a lawyer and has to utilize a public defender to fight the charges. Numerous motions for bail have been rejected with his attorneys vowing to continue to seek bail for Davis ahead of his trial.

Unless granted bail in the near future, Davis will remain in jail until his trial begins on June 3, 2024.