Keefe D claims innocence in Tupac’s death in 1st interview

Keefe D, who has been charged in the murder of rap legend Tupac Shakur, has adamantly proclaimed his innocence in his first interview since his arrest.

Duane “Keefe D” Davis, who is also known as “Keffe D,” hosted ABC News inside the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas that was aired on Thursday, March 6. He has been jailed there since September 2023 for allegedly orchestrating the assassination of Tupac 30 years ago.

Keefe D, also called “Keffe D,” is charged with Tupac’s murder

Keefe D has been charged with one count of murder with a gang enhancement, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced in a press conference two years ago, the Associated Press reported.

But Keefe D has two words in response to the damning indictment being held over his head. “I’m innocent.”

Keefe D maintains his innocence

“I did everything they asked me to do. Get new friends. Stop selling drugs. I stopped all that,” Keefe D continued.

Keefe D says he is supposed to be out enjoying retirement years now that he’s on the metaphorical back-9 of life.

Keefe D claims prosecutors have no proof against him

“I’m supposed to be out there enjoying my twilight at one of my f—ing grandson’s football games and basketball games. Enjoying life with my kids. […] I did not do it,” Keefe D continued. “They don’t have nothing. And they know they don’t have nothing. They can’t even place me out here. They don’t have no gun, no car, no Keefe D, no nothing.”

Contrary to what authorities contend in their report, Davis said he was in Los Angeles at the time of Shakur’s Las Vegas murder and also says there are 20-30 witnesses who can confirm his alibi.

Authorities and prosecutors point to Keefe D’s own book

The problem for Keefe D is that Las Vegas detectives built their case against Davis on his own account of the killing in several interviews, as well as the 2019 book where he is named as a co-author.

“I’ve never read the book,” Davis now says of the memoir, Compton Street Legend.

The question becomes: Why didn’t Keefe read the book, if he is listed as the author? And if Keefe D and his inner circle did read the memoir and it contained inaccuracies, then why didn’t Keefe D take steps to publicly rebuke the book or seek legal remedy against the co-author, Yusuf Jah?

“I just gave him details of my life,” Davis said of the co-author. “And he went and did his little investigation and wrote the book on his own.”

Keefe D now regrets the book and said he should not have said anything.

Vegas authorities and Clark County prosecutors remain unconvinced that Keefe D is innocent.

“Duane Davis was the shot caller for this group of individuals that committed this crime,” said Las Vegas police homicide Lt. Jason Johansson during the press conference in 2023, according to the Associated Press, “and he orchestrated the plan that was carried out.”

Keefe D is scheduled to go to trial in February 2026.