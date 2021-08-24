 Skip to content

Music industry vet Hustle Simmons navigating life through COVID-19

August 24, 2021   |  

Victoria Syphoe

A music industry veteran, CEO, and founder of Hustlepalooza, Hustle Simmons joins rolling out’s Health IQ to discuss COVID-19, the vaccine and how he’s managed his life through the pandemic. 

Where were you when you first heard the buzz about COVID-19?


Coming out of All-Star weekend I was gearing up for the Spring for my artists to start touring and we started hearing rumblings. I remember I flew to Detroit for a performance, and at the performance we [found out] we had to cancel. By that Monday the world was on lockdown.

What have you learned about yourself during COVID? 


It’s changed how I look at certain things. I noticed I stopped shaking hands with people. It made me realize that I’m not a 22-year old anymore and I need to take care of my health. It also made me realize the importance of mental health, I’m so used to being in control of everything in my career, [and] this was something that I could not control. I hadn’t felt that since the beginning of my career. It made me have to dig deep and remember my “why.” It [also] made me put my hustle hat on.

