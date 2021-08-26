Sha’Carri Richardson slams Allyson Felix despite her support

Embattled and embarrassed track star Sha’Carri Richardson seemed to backhand the verbal support offered by all-time great Allyson Felix, subjecting the flamboyant runner to further criticism.

Richardson, 21, is seen as ungrateful and infantile by social media users when she said on her Instagram page that Felix’s plea on the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” show to support Richardson was “nothing at all.”

This comes in the aftermath of Richardson’s Twitter post for folks to “see” her in the much-hyped race against the Jamaican medal winners in the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Yet, Richardson was cooked in the ballyhooed race, finishing last among nine runners.

Felix, on the other hand, boasts major clout in the track and Olympic communities with 11 medals, breaking Carl Lewis’ all-time mark. So when Felix, 35, suggested that fans rally around Richardson’s after her poor showing, Richardson rejected Felix in totality.

Richardson had this to say to her two million Instagram fans on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. The IG live video is no longer available but was screenshot by The Jasmine Brand and others.

Richardson’s post came just hours after Felix’s supporting words with Stephen A. Smith who was guest-hosting for Jimmy Kimmel this past week. It is not hard to do the math.

Hours later, Richardson followed up with this thought:

Many Twitter users were disgusted by Richardson’s metaphorical stiff-arm of Felix, which seemed unprovoked and lacked any graciousness.

Allyson Felix offers Sha’carri Richardson words of encouragement on Jimmy Kimmel and Sha’carri throws shade saying that “it’s not real”. This is the woman y’all stan on twitter. pic.twitter.com/vpPfjM1aPp — Delonté (@dilemmv) August 25, 2021

Now not even Jamaicans hate Allyson Felix. How miserable do you have to be… pic.twitter.com/04KbnfnlRa — Delonté (@dilemmv) August 25, 2021