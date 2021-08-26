 Skip to content

Sha’Carri Richardson slams Allyson Felix despite her support

Terry Shropshire

Allyson Felix, the most decorated track athlete in American history.

Embattled and embarrassed track star Sha’Carri Richardson seemed to backhand the verbal support offered by all-time great Allyson Felix, subjecting the flamboyant runner to further criticism.


Richardson, 21, is seen as ungrateful and infantile by social media users when she said on her Instagram page that Felix’s plea on the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” show to support Richardson was “nothing at all.”

This comes in the aftermath of Richardson’s Twitter post for folks to “see” her in the much-hyped race against the Jamaican medal winners in the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Yet, Richardson was cooked in the ballyhooed race, finishing last among nine runners.


Felix, on the other hand, boasts major clout in the track and Olympic communities with 11 medals, breaking Carl Lewis’ all-time mark. So when Felix, 35, suggested that fans rally around Richardson’s after her poor showing, Richardson rejected Felix in totality.

Richardson had this to say to her two million Instagram fans on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. The IG live video is no longer available but was screenshot by The Jasmine Brand and others.

(Image source: Instagram – @carririchardson)

Richardson’s post came just hours after Felix’s supporting words with Stephen A. Smith who was guest-hosting for Jimmy Kimmel this past week. It is not hard to do the math.

Hours later, Richardson followed up with this thought:

(Image source: Instagram – @carririchardson)

Many Twitter users were disgusted by Richardson’s metaphorical stiff-arm of Felix, which seemed unprovoked and lacked any graciousness.

 

