Twitter reacts to ‘Glamour’ magazine’s critique of Beyoncé’s songs

Only one day shy of Queen Bey’s 40th birthday on Friday, Sept. 3, Glamour Magazine put out an article ranking Beyoncé’s “best” and “worst” songs – and users on Twitter were not happy about it at all. In case you missed it, the publication’s list of worst songs included some of Bey’s most beloved singles like “Kitty Kat,” “Best Thing I Never Had,” and “Halo.” The Bey hive was on red alert and dragged the publication for a lack of taste.

One Twitter user deemed the rankings clickbait and “low-hanging fruit” as the article was released right on the brink of her birthday weekend. Artist Lizzo who went viral earlier in the week for naming Janet Jackson as the Queen of pop also weighed in saying, “I’m the only one who should be making the lists around here … who approved this?!”

Users alluded to there being no such thing as a “worst song” from Bey and rallied for the publication to be canceled.

The songs on the “best” list even seemed to be incomplete and gained criticism with users questioning why some of their favorite hits weren’t included like “Drunk in Love,” “Baby Boy,” “Irreplaceable,” “Get Me Bodied,” and “Partition.”

Check out some of the reactions from Twitter users below:

That worst and best Beyoncé song list is a hate crime…. — The Casual Sex Captain (@jiggyjayy2) September 3, 2021

I’m sorry a ranking of Beyoncé’s “worst” songs on her birthday weekend is the most laziest low-hanging fruit editorial decision to get some clicks. 🥴 — Daric C., M.A. (he/him/Él) (@DaricCott) September 3, 2021

the “Top 10 Worst Beyoncé Songs” author: pic.twitter.com/eL7k3frpA5 — Crawford M Horton (@broiledcrawfish) September 3, 2021

Sorry I am literally haunted by someone saying Kitty Kat is one of Beyoncé's worst songs…shaking and crying — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) September 3, 2021