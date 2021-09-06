 Skip to content

Cardi B delivers 2nd child, a boy

September 6, 2021   |  

Cardi B (Photo credit: Bang Media)

This just in from Vanessa Anderson of the AM PR Group:


“On Saturday September 4th, 2021 at 6:14pm EST Cardi B and Offset welcomed their second child, a healthy baby boy in New York. The couple shared a photo of themselves and the newborn on social media with the caption “9/4/21🦕💙🧸”.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings,” stated the couple.


The married couple are already parents to Kulture, 3. Offset has three other children.

Click here for the picture.

