Janet Jackson to drop new single this year, new album next year

Janet Jackson has revealed she is going to bless her vast fan base with new music in the coming months.

Jackson, 55, announced that she will be dropping a new single before the end of the year, then releasing her upcoming album that in 2022. It will be her first album since 2015.

This announcement comes just days after the All for You singer alerted her seven million Instagram followers on the upcoming documentary that traces her Hall of Fame career as the youngest member of America’s most prosperous family of music.

The documentary will also pay homage to the patriarch of the Jackson musical clan, Joseph Jackson, who died in 2018, as well as her big brother Michael who died in 2009. She just commemorated the King of Pop’s birthday on Aug. 29 by posting a rare childhood photo.

The two-night, four-hour documentary titled “JANET” will premiere in January 2022 on Lifetime and A&E.

For the album Black Diamond, Jackson will once again collaborate with her dream team of Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis who helped her score nine No. 1 singles on the Billboard pop charts.

Other collaborators on the forthcoming project include Earth, Wind & Fire founding member Ralph Johnson and singer-songwriter Siedah Garrett, who co-wrote Michael Jackson’s 1987 smash hit “Man in the Mirror” and sang with him on another No. 1 single, “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You.” Janet also wrote and produced material on that record for the Bad album.