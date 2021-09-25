Why Beyoncé really understands what it means to be alive

Beyoncé has been feeling introspective and thankful since turning 40 earlier this month.

In a handwritten letter that was posted to her website on Thursday, Sept. 23, the artist and powerhouse performer thanked fans for all their beautiful birthday tributes and reflected on what turning 40 means to her.

“This is the first year that I really understand what it means to be alive and to live in the moment,” the mother of three said.

“It’s the first time that I have an understanding of how fragile life truly is, how hard life can be at times, and therefore how important it is to stop and smell the roses during the good times,” she explained.

She then went on to explain that as she gets older, the more joy that grows inside her and she has finally permitted herself to enjoy the fruits of her labor after all these years.

Queen Bey ended the note with a message to her devout fans saying, “Most of y’all met me when I was 15, and we have grown up together. You bring sooooo much joy into my life. I hope my art can continue to bring a little joy into yours.”

