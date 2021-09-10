Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Tiffany & Co. donate $2 million to HBCUs

The Carters are giving back once again and have partnered with Tiffany & Co. to set up a $2 million scholarship to help a few HBCU students chase their dreams. The new About Love Scholarship, a collaboration between Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation and Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD charity program and the luxury brand, will provide funding for students in the arts and creative fields at a select group of historically Black colleges and universities.

Norfolk State University in Virginia, Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Bennett College in North Carolina, University of Arkansas Pine Bluff and Central State University in Ohio were the schools selected to receive the philanthropic offer.

“This opportunity is timely as our students come from many different socioeconomic backgrounds. These funds will have a tremendous on who we recruit and our students’ success as they move on to graduate and professional schools and into their careers,” Dr. Jack Thomas, the Ppresident of Central State University, explained in a statement.

The application will open at each school on Friday, Sept. 10 and close on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. There are a few qualifications for applicants interested in these scholarships: Students have to be currently enrolled or incoming and must qualify for financial aid, per their university’s guidelines. Students also have to be pursuing degrees in creative fields, history, or communications and priority will be given to students facing financial hardships. The individual award amounts will be determined based on individual student’s needs.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé will be featured in Tiffany & Co.’s latest advertising campaign also called “About Love.” The Carters and Tiffany & Co. began releasing visuals last week teasing the upcoming ad campaign, which will launch on Sept. 15. The complete campaign was shot by Jay-Z on a Super 8 camera and also features Queen Bey wearing Tiffany’s famous Yellow Diamond. The 128.54-carat stone was last seen on Lady Gaga at the 2019 Academy Awards. Check out the scholarship announcement below.