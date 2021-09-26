Android users are in luck after this iOS 15 update

Apple changed the game with this one.

The days when you needed an Apple product to FaceTime are over. Apple has introduced the ability to FaceTime between Androids and iPhones.

With the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 update, those with Apple devices can create a link to FaceTime and send it directly to Android users. Upon clicking the link, Android users are then taken to their web browser where they will be able to add their names and join the FaceTime call from their phones.

The feature has been extended to those with Microsoft laptops as well, allowing them to join the same way. Users are also able to use the link again in the future as it doesn’t expire when the call ends.

This move by the software giant has been seen as a way to compete with other virtual meeting platforms like Zoom and Google Meet.

For Apple devices, the exciting new update also includes a new grid view, Portrait Mode, the ability to schedule calls, and a watch party feature called SharePlay which enables you to watch videos, listen to music, and share a screen with other FaceTime users on a call.

Apple also noted that even on the web, FaceTime calls are always end-to-end encrypted.

The update is now available for download.