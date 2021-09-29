Feel like roommates? Here are 4 easy ways to reconnect with your partner

You can generally feel as if you have the most fulfilling relationship in the world, and even so, there will be times where there is some distance between you and your partner. This can be due to external circumstances like work or school, or even just because you might have been a little too caught up in your personal issues and unable to dedicate as much time to your partner — we are complex beings after all.

Whatever the reason for the two of you drifting apart, this is why it is important to intentionally set aside time to connect — or in this case, reconnect. In doing this, you ensure that your relationship is strong and can continue to weather the test of time. If your relationship requires a little extra TLC, here are four easy ways to reconnect with your partner.

Express your love and appreciation

When you’ve been with someone for a long time, it is easy to get caught up in the routine of everyday life and forget to tell them how much you love and care for them. We often vocalize our issues with our partners but forget to highlight the good stuff too. You can show appreciation by simply expressing your gratitude whether that be verbal, via text, or in the form of a handwritten note. Try to regularly tell them something they do that you appreciate or what you love about them most.

Ask questions

As humans we are ever-changing. None of us is the same person we were 10 years ago and that is the case for your partner as well. No matter how long the two of you have been together, there is always more to learn about your significant other, especially as they grow and evolve. Try to remain curious in your relationship and ask insightful questions.

